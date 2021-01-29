National Assembly offers fateha for Hafiz Salman Butt

The National Assembly on Friday offered 'Fateha' for the departed soul of former Member National Assembly and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Salman Butt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Friday offered 'Fateha' for the departed soul of former Member National Assembly and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Salman Butt.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser asked MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali to offer the Fateha for the departed soul of Hafiz Salman Butt.

Hafiz Salman Butt was elected to national and Punjab assemblies three times since 1985.