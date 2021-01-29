UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Offers Fateha For Hafiz Salman Butt

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:28 PM

National Assembly offers fateha for Hafiz Salman Butt

The National Assembly on Friday offered 'Fateha' for the departed soul of former Member National Assembly and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Salman Butt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Friday offered 'Fateha' for the departed soul of former Member National Assembly and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Salman Butt.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser asked MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali to offer the Fateha for the departed soul of Hafiz Salman Butt.

Hafiz Salman Butt was elected to national and Punjab assemblies three times since 1985.

Related Topics

National Assembly Punjab

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 46 lives, infects 1,644 more in 24 ..

2 minutes ago

IRSA releases 53,200 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

Senate offers Fateha for former MNA Hafiz Salman

3 minutes ago

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 29 ..

3 minutes ago

Foreign exchange rates on 29 jan in karachi

9 minutes ago

India using brutal tactics to suppress freedom str ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.