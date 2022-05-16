National Assembly offers Fateha for martyred security personnel

The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for security personnel who embraced martyrdom in suicide bomb blast in Miranshah, North Waziristan

MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led Fateha on the request of Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani.

The National Assembly expressed condolences to the families of the security personnel and children martyred in the blast.