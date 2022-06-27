UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Offers Fateha For Martyred Soldiers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2022 | 07:36 PM

National Assembly offers Fateha for martyred soldiers

Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday led Fateha in the National Assembly for the departed souls of two Pakistan Army's soldiers who were martyred during an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists the other day in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday led Fateha in the National Assembly for the departed souls of two Pakistan Army's soldiers who were martyred during an exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists the other day in North Waziristan.

Expressing condolence over the loss of precious lives of brave sons of the soil, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf asked Chitrali to pray for eternal peace of the departed souls and patience for their bereaved families.

Maulana Chitrali also prayed for peace, security and sovereignty of the country.

