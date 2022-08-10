UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Offers Fateha For Martyred Security Personnel

Sumaira FH Published August 10, 2022 | 08:16 PM

National Assembly offers Fateha for martyred security personnel

National Assembly on Wednesday offered Fateha for the security personnel martyred in Mir Ali, North Waziristan in a terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :National Assembly on Wednesday offered Fateha for the security personnel martyred in Mir Ali, North Waziristan in a terrorist attack.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf asked MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali to lead Fateha.

Paying tribute to martyred, Speaker NA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the whole nation is proud of martyred security personnel, adding that the Parliament is firmly standing with the martyred families.

He said that the martyrdom of security personnel should be written with golden words and the whole nation salutes them.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist National Assembly North Waziristan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Parliament Lead Gold

Recent Stories

Relief, rehabilitation measures for GB discussed

Relief, rehabilitation measures for GB discussed

1 minute ago
 "PPP to deliver party chief's message to every ind ..

"PPP to deliver party chief's message to every individual"

1 minute ago
 Steps afoot for promotion, revival of traditional ..

Steps afoot for promotion, revival of traditional games, says Buppi

1 minute ago
 Ahmed Shahzad wants Rawalakot Hawks to give 100% i ..

Ahmed Shahzad wants Rawalakot Hawks to give 100% in KPL

1 minute ago
 Commissioner directs early repair of sewerage syst ..

Commissioner directs early repair of sewerage system

5 minutes ago
 Independence Day Taekwondo C'ship to kick off on A ..

Independence Day Taekwondo C'ship to kick off on August 13

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.