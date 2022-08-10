National Assembly offers Fateha for martyred security personnel

National Assembly on Wednesday offered Fateha for the security personnel martyred in Mir Ali, North Waziristan in a terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :National Assembly on Wednesday offered Fateha for the security personnel martyred in Mir Ali, North Waziristan in a terrorist attack.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf asked MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali to lead Fateha.

Paying tribute to martyred, Speaker NA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the whole nation is proud of martyred security personnel, adding that the Parliament is firmly standing with the martyred families.

He said that the martyrdom of security personnel should be written with golden words and the whole nation salutes them.