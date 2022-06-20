UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Offers Fateha For Martyrs Of Armed Forces, Police

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2022 | 07:13 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Monday offered Fatheha for martyrs of the country's armed forces and police, who sacrificed their lives while defending the motherland and performing their professional duties.

As the House proceedings started, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf requested MNA Salahuddin Ayubi for leading 'Fateha' for all martyrs of the security forces including two police personnel who laid their lives during an encounter with dacoits in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province the other day.

