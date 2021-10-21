UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Offers Fateha For Mother Of MNA Tahir Iqbal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Thursday offered 'Fateha' for the departed soul of mother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Tahir Iqbal.

MNA Syed Mehmood Shah led the 'Fateha' on the request of the Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri.

The House prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.

