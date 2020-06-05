(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Friday offered Fateha for the departed souls of Member National Assembly Munir Khan Orakzai, victims of PIA plane crash, those who lost their lives due to COVID-19 and personnel of armed forces martyred on Line of Control (LoC).

Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the fateha on the request of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.