ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The National Assembly on Friday offered "Fateha" for the victims of plane crash in Rawalpindi Quetta blast and people died during torrential rains in various parts of the country.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan led "Fateha" on the request of Acting Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Soori.