National Assembly Offers Fateha For Quake, Quetta Blast Martyrs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:03 PM

National Assembly offers fateha for quake, Quetta blast martyrs

The National Assembly on Monday offered fateha for people who died in earthquake in Mirpur and security personnel who embraced martyrdom in Quetta blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The National Assembly on Monday offered fateha for people who died in earthquake in Mirpur and security personnel who embraced martyrdom in Quetta blast.

The House also offered fateha for security personnel and others who died in road accident in Chilas and for JUI-F leader Maulana Muhammad Hanif who died in Chaman blast and for former Federal minister Rana Muhamamd Afzal.

Fateha was led by Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali.

