National Assembly offers fateha for Tariq Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :National Assembly on Thursday offered fateha for legendary television and radio host Tariq Aziz who passed away on Wednesday.

On the request of the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the fateha.