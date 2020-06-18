National Assembly Offers Fateha For Tariq Aziz
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 07:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :National Assembly on Thursday offered fateha for legendary television and radio host Tariq Aziz who passed away on Wednesday.
On the request of the Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali led the fateha.