National Assembly offers Fateha for the departed soul of Syed Safwanullah, others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the departed souls of former Minister Syed Safwanullah, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla's son, sister in law of MNA Shagufta Jumani.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor ul Haq Qadri led the dua.