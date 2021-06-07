UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Offers Fateha For Victims Of Ghotki's Train Accident

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:28 PM

National Assembly offers Fateha for victims of Ghotki's train accident

The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the souls of train accident's victims at Ghotki, security personnel and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the souls of train accident's victims at Ghotki, security personnel and others. The House also prayed for early recovery of the injured in the tragic train accident.

Maulana Abdul Abkar Chitrali led the fateha on the request of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.

Related Topics

Accident Injured National Assembly Ghotki

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler directs establishment of five marine ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Democratic Republi ..

46 minutes ago

Lawyer delegation calls Chief Justice Peshawar Hig ..

37 seconds ago

Railways minister inquires after health of injured ..

38 seconds ago

Damien Hirst steps in among Rome's famed Berninis

40 seconds ago

11 lawbreakers arrested

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.