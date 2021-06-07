The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the souls of train accident's victims at Ghotki, security personnel and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Monday offered Fateha for the souls of train accident's victims at Ghotki, security personnel and others. The House also prayed for early recovery of the injured in the tragic train accident.

Maulana Abdul Abkar Chitrali led the fateha on the request of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri.