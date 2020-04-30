National Assembly offices to remain closed till May 9

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The closure of offices of National Assembly Secretariat had been extended till May 9 due to coronavirus.

An official notification to this effect had been issued, a spokesman of the National Assembly Secretariat said on Thursday.

Earlier it was decided to keep the offices closed till April 30.

The branches of administration, standing committees, public accounts committee, legislation and international relations of the National Assembly will continue working on a limited scale.