National Assembly Okays 25 Supplementary Grants Worth Rs 254.187 Bln For FY 2018-19

Published June 29, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday approved 25 supplementary demands for grants for the financial year 2018-19 worth Rs.254,187,824,600 related to various ministries and divisions to meet their excess expenditures.

The House approved these supplementary grants for the financial year 2018-19, which were moved by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pashah one-by-one.

The demands related to Airports Security Force; Federal Public Service Commission; Other Expenditure of Establishment Division; Federal Government Educational Institutions in Cantonments and Garrisons; Defence Services; Federal education and Professional Training Division; Superannuation Allowances and Pensions; Other Expenditure of Foreign Affairs Division; Estate Offices; Islamabad; Civil Armed Forces; Frontier Constabulary; Pakistan Coast Guards; National Accountability Bureau; Narcotics Control Division; Pakistan Post Office Department; Pakistan Railways; Other Expenditure of Religious Affairs and Inter faith Harmony Division; Frontier Regions; Federally Administered Tribal Areas; Development Expenditure of SUPARCO: Development Expenditure of Economic Affairs Division Outside PSDP; Development Expenditure of Revenue Division; Capital Outlay on Development of Atomic Energy; External Development Loans and Advances by the Federal Government.

