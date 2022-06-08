UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Okays Pakistan Medical, Dental Council Bill-2022

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2022 | 09:36 PM

National Assembly okays Pakistan Medical, Dental Council Bill-2022

The National Assembly on Wednesday passed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill-2022, aimed at reforming the PMDC to make it a democratic, independent and powerful body for producing professional doctors to serve the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday passed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill-2022, aimed at reforming the PMDC to make it a democratic, independent and powerful body for producing professional doctors to serve the country.

The bill, moved by Dr Mahreen Razak Bhutto and Syed Agha Rafiullah, was passed after clause by clause reading with a majority vote.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the legislation, membership of the Pakistan Medical Commission(PMC ) had been given mostly to non-medical professionals and irrelevant people making policies for medical and dental professionals. "One could imagine that if law-making and judicial policies making tasks are assigned to the medical and dental or other irrelevant professionals what would be the outcome?" The statement said there were more than 150 medical colleges and dental schools in the country that produced more than 12,800 doctors and 2,100 dental surgeons every year.

"Our disease pattern is different from the USA (United States of America) and the UK (United Kingdom), and our cultural and social behaviour demands a different kind of attention." It said majority of the country's population lived in an unhealthy and toxic environment as the rural areas and massive city slums were without clean water or sewerage system.

The PMC Act-2022, it said, was not well thought-out and would not be acceptable. "It is time to restore PMDC with reforms to make it a democratic, independent and powerful body that can produce professional doctors who can work for the country."

Related Topics

Pakistan USA National Assembly Water Vote Sion Reading United Kingdom United States Pakistan Medical And Dental Council From

Recent Stories

Schoolgirl tells Congress of playing dead to survi ..

Schoolgirl tells Congress of playing dead to survive Texas massacre

59 seconds ago
 Under Modi, India has become 'a petty, vindictive ..

Under Modi, India has become 'a petty, vindictive nation', noted Indian journali ..

1 minute ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of four persons near K ..

IGP takes notice of killing of four persons near Kala Shah Kaku

1 minute ago
 NAB hands over Rs367 mln among 728 affectees of sc ..

NAB hands over Rs367 mln among 728 affectees of scams

1 minute ago
 MEPs vote down key part of EU climate plan

MEPs vote down key part of EU climate plan

5 minutes ago
 Police arrest three for decanting LPG

Police arrest three for decanting LPG

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.