National Assembly panel briefed on working of NH&MP, NHA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) : National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications was briefed on the performance of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP).

The NH&MP additional inspector general presented an overview of the force.

He briefed the committee about its operational layout, human resource, services, performance, initiatives, challenges, future plans and its requirements.

The committee appreciated the commitment and high remarkable performance of the NH&MP.

The committee recommended revision of salary structure of the force to make it attractive for quality human resource.

The committee recommended incorporation of human resource, logistics and infrastructure requirements of the NH&MP in PC � I of all future projects, so that undue delays in deployment on new highways could be avoided.

The NHA member planning briefed the committee, in detail, about the on-going schemes, new schemes, BOT Projects, China Pakistan Economic Corridor and revenue collection of NHA.

In response to the quarries of the committee the NHA officials updated about progress on different important projects.

The NHA officials informed that its annual collection was Rs30 billion against expenditure of Rs70 billion. The NHA relies on government funds and facing shortage of funds.

The committee appreciated NHA for its part in development of country. The committee desired early and timely completion of all projects as due to delays cost increases.

A sub-committee was constituted under the convenership of Murtaza Javed Abbasi to probe and examine ongoing projects, non-operational completed projects and projects for which allocation has been made but work not started.

The committee members Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai, Saleh Muhammad, Engr Usman Khan Tarakai, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Jai Parkash, Usama Qadri, Ehsanullah Reki, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan, Dr Darshan, Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, Ramesh Lal, Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, and the senior officers from the ministry, NH&MP and NHA attended the meeting.