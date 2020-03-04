National Assembly panel directs housing societies to handover plots to allottees

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Interior Wednesday directed Intelligence Bureau (IB) Cooperative Housing Society, Federal Employees Cooperative Society (Jinnah Garden) and Jammu & Kashmir Cooperative Society to immediately handover plots to the allottees.

The meeting, chaired by Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, expressed its concerns over using Names of departments by Cooperative Societies to deceive public.

The committee was briefed on Intelligence Bureau (IB) Cooperative Housing Society.

The committee strictly directed the deputy commissioner and circle registrar Islamabad to investigate the issues of frauds committed by Cooperative Housing Societies and report to the committee in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat informed that for resolving problems faced by residents of Islamabad in obtaining domicile, rules had been amended and implemented as recommended by the committee.

The committee considered the Bill titled "Emergency Madadgar (protection from civil and criminal liabilities) Bill, 2019 (moved by Ms. Asma Qadeer, MNA) and after detailed discussion the committee decided to drop the Bill.

The committee considered "The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Section 377, 377-D, 377-F, 377-G and amendment in schedule II) (Moved by James Iqbal, MNA)".

After detailed deliberation the Committee decided to defer the Bill till the next meeting.

The committee considered the "The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 510) (Moved by Ms.

Shahida Rehmani, MNA)" and recommended that the Bill may not be passed by the National Assembly.

The director general immigration and passports briefed the committee about the performance of the department during 1st half of 2019-20.

The committee was informed that separate regional passport offices had been established in Karachi and Islamabad for senior citizens. Passport application software has been improved to automatically prioritize senior citizens (over 65 years of age). For reducing processing time, one window operation for issuance of machine readable passports has been launched initially at 32 regional offices and will be extended to all offices.

The committee also directed to ensure establishment of counters dedicated for females at all offices with female staff to attend them.

The Sindh Police also informed the committee on progress in the issue/dispute between Patafi and Kanasiro tribes in district Khairpur, Sindh.

Members/MNAs/Movers Sher Akbar Khan, Mehar Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Syed Iftikhar Ul Hassan, Nadeem Abbas, Ms. Maryam Aurangzaib, Syed Agha Rafiullah,Abdul Qadir Patel and the senior officers from the ministry of interior, ministryof law and justice, immigration & passport, Sindh police, MCI, CDA, ICT police attendedthe meeting.