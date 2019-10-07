National Assembly panel expresses concern over absence of solid PEMRA policy to regulate electronic media

UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Monday expressed concern that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) was unable to regulate electronic media channels due to absence of solid policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Monday expressed concern that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) was unable to regulate electronic media channels due to absence of solid policy.

The committee directed that PEMRA may come up with the proposals to remove lacunas in the existing legislation to streamline the system of private media channels in order to bring identical system in the country.

The committee directed that Ministry of Information and Broadcasting may strengthen the PEMRA Council of Complaints for timely compensation of aggrieved media persons as It had been reported that thousands of media persons had been dislodged from their services from different private channels without serving any notice during the recent past which created huge resentment among the media persons and directed that ministry may introduce effective legislation to provide jobs security to the media persons so that they could work more effectively for the welfare of the country.

Earlier, the ministry briefly apprised the committee about the mandate and scope of activities of PEMRA. It was informed that PEMRA had imposed fine worth Rs15 million on various channels during the last 06 months whereas 600 cases were pending before the different courts for adjudication.

Javeria Zafar Aheer, MNA presided over the meeting in the absence of the chairman.

The meeting was attended by Engr Usman Khan Tarakai, MNAs Nasir Khan Zai, Muhammad Akram Cheema, Aftab Jahangir, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Nadeem Abbas, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Maiza Hameed, Dr Nafisa Shah, Naz Baloch, and Amjad Ali Khan, mover of the Bill and officials of information and broadcasting ministry.

