UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Panel For Penalizing Responsible For Telecast Of Incorrect Pakistan's Map On PTV

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 10:31 PM

National Assembly panel for penalizing responsible for telecast of incorrect Pakistan's map on PTV

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Thursday discussed in detail the steps taken by the Pakistan Television (PTV) management against those responsible for telecast of incorrect map of Pakistan in its programme 'Rising Pakistan'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Thursday discussed in detail the steps taken by the Pakistan Television (PTV) management against those responsible for telecast of incorrect map of Pakistan in its programme 'Rising Pakistan'.

In the meeting chaired by Javed Latif, all the members were of the view that those responsible for the mistake should be punished and the shortcomings and omissions during the programme should be reviewed.

Kanwal Shozab said institutions were destroyed due to violation of merit and the present government would not compromise on merit under any circumstances.

Nafisa Shah said it was happened second time, it was necessary to determine the reasons behind it.

Naz Baloch said the inquiry report on the matter should be made public.

Javed Latif said no person with dual citizenship should be appointed to a higher post, and the Supreme Court decision in the Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi case should also be taken into account while making appointment to a higher post.

Jawaria Zafar Ahir said the government wanted to reform all the institutions including ptv and no one should be punished for the mistake of someone else.

She said the performance of the institutions would improve if the committee members played their role above politics.

The chairman of the committee said the PTV as national broadcaster should safeguard the interests of the state.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Akbar Durrani said the PTV had conducted the first inquiry at the institutional level. As there were concerns over the inquiry so Information Minister Shibli Faraz had asked for a fresh inquiry, he added.

He said a sub-committee may be constituted on higher salaries and other matters of the PTV. He said the committee would be apprised of the whole situation.

Javed Latif said the committee should be informed about the list of PTV employees with dual citizenship and also about the qualifications of the employees appointed to higher posts.

The chairman said he would take a full briefing from the management of PTV before forming the sub-committee.

The committee directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to take notice of the insult to a guest female politician by the anchor of a private channel.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz through video link.

The members of the committee including Engineer Usman Khan Tarakai, Tahir Iqbal, Aftab Jahangir, Jawariya Zafar Ahir, Saima Nadeem, Kanwal Shozab, Maiza Hameed, Nafisa Shah, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Akbar Durrani, PTV Chairman Arshad Khan, PTV Managing Director Amer Manzoor and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Supreme Court Information Minister Usman Khan May Citizenship Post Media All From Government Merit Packaging Limited PTV

Recent Stories

Dubai’s development journey will not be hampered ..

49 minutes ago

Investor appetite for DGCX currency products conti ..

49 minutes ago

Outcomes of eighth PSL Governing Council meeting

50 minutes ago

Infinix Unveils Exciting Lucky Draw with Mega Disc ..

52 minutes ago

Multiple reasons cause delay in completion of Pesh ..

3 minutes ago

Very hot, humid weather forecast across country, r ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.