The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Thursday discussed in detail the steps taken by the Pakistan Television (PTV) management against those responsible for telecast of incorrect map of Pakistan in its programme 'Rising Pakistan'.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Thursday discussed in detail the steps taken by the Pakistan Television (PTV) management against those responsible for telecast of incorrect map of Pakistan in its programme 'Rising Pakistan'.

In the meeting chaired by Javed Latif, all the members were of the view that those responsible for the mistake should be punished and the shortcomings and omissions during the programme should be reviewed.

Kanwal Shozab said institutions were destroyed due to violation of merit and the present government would not compromise on merit under any circumstances.

Nafisa Shah said it was happened second time, it was necessary to determine the reasons behind it.

Naz Baloch said the inquiry report on the matter should be made public.

Javed Latif said no person with dual citizenship should be appointed to a higher post, and the Supreme Court decision in the Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi case should also be taken into account while making appointment to a higher post.

Jawaria Zafar Ahir said the government wanted to reform all the institutions including ptv and no one should be punished for the mistake of someone else.

She said the performance of the institutions would improve if the committee members played their role above politics.

The chairman of the committee said the PTV as national broadcaster should safeguard the interests of the state.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Akbar Durrani said the PTV had conducted the first inquiry at the institutional level. As there were concerns over the inquiry so Information Minister Shibli Faraz had asked for a fresh inquiry, he added.

He said a sub-committee may be constituted on higher salaries and other matters of the PTV. He said the committee would be apprised of the whole situation.

Javed Latif said the committee should be informed about the list of PTV employees with dual citizenship and also about the qualifications of the employees appointed to higher posts.

The chairman said he would take a full briefing from the management of PTV before forming the sub-committee.

The committee directed Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to take notice of the insult to a guest female politician by the anchor of a private channel.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz through video link.

The members of the committee including Engineer Usman Khan Tarakai, Tahir Iqbal, Aftab Jahangir, Jawariya Zafar Ahir, Saima Nadeem, Kanwal Shozab, Maiza Hameed, Nafisa Shah, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Akbar Durrani, PTV Chairman Arshad Khan, PTV Managing Director Amer Manzoor and other senior officials attended the meeting.