National Assembly panel for steps to check telecast of indecent content relating to women day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Thursday asked the government to check telecast of indecent and controversial content on television channels with special reference to the slogans related to International Women Day.

The committee, which met here with Javed Latif in the chair, decided to hold an emergent meeting of the committee to discuss the issue which would be attended by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority high ups and owners of electronic media houses.

Raising the issue, Aftab Jehangir said the opinions given by certain people about the women rights in news channel programmes were repugnant to the Islamic teachings, which no person could watch in the presence of family members.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said islam was the champion of women rights, and anything against the religion and socio-cultural values would not be allowed to be promoted in Pakistan.

The Constitution, she said, gave the right of freedom of speech but being the citizens of an Islamic and democratic country, "we have some responsibilities and values". Nobody could be allowed to ridicule the Islamic way of life in the name of freedom of speech, the SAPM stressed.

Dr Firdous said it was not an issue of the government but that of the entire society. The government, however, was committed to protect the constitutional, legal, political, social and economic rights of women.

She said the incumbent government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was opposed to the exploitation of women in any form.

The steps ranging from inheritance rights to the passage of Zainab Alert Bill showed its strong commitment towards the women rights.

She said disrespect to women on the media or any other forum was condemnable. Women's empowerment was need of the hour, but nobody should be allowed to misuse the slogan to promote indecent and immoral activities in the society, she stressed.

The committee members expressed their concern that Khawaja Saad Rafique could not attend the meeting due to issuance of his production order on Thursday. They also voiced their dismay for being intimated only two days before the meeting.

Dr Firdous said it was the prerogative of the committee's chairman to summon the meeting and the ministry was bound to cooperate with him in that regard.

National Assembly's Special Secretary Qamar Sohail Lodhi said the NA Secretariat was fully cooperating with the committee. Due to the Speaker's directives for holding committee meetings during the Assembly sessions, they had put up the file to his office for approval, he added.

The committee also constituted a four-member sub-committee comprising Aftab Jehangir, Naz Baloch, Nadeem Abbas and Akram Cheema to look into the issue of recent appointment of anchors in the Pakistan Television.

The meeting was attended by members of the National Assembly Usman Khan Tarakai, Nasir Khan Musazai, Tahir Iqbal, Akram Cheema, Aftab Jehangir, Javeria Zafar Aheer, Syma Nadeem, Nadeem Abbas, Maiza Hameed, Naz Baloch and Zulfiqar Ali Behan.

Secretary Information Akbar Hussain Durrani and senior officers of the ministry and its attached departments were also present during the meeting.