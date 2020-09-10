National Assembly panel mulls ways for durable solution of non-payment of media workers

(@FahadShabbir)

Expressing concern over the issue of non-payment of salaries to media workers by some media houses, the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Thursday discussed ways and means to find out a durable solution to the problem by some legislation to protect the rights of journalists

The committee meeting chaired by Javed Latif, decided to constitute a sub-committee in its next meeting for the purpose.

Javed Latif said politics and journalism were interlinked and it was the committee's responsibility to strive for the resolution of media persons' problems, especially the non-payment of salaries. The protection of lives, honour and salaries of the journalists was vital. He agreed to the proposal of Mariyum Aurangzeb to take up the draft of journalists' protection and security bill prepared by the previous government and transform it into a law after making necessary changes.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani said since August 2018 when the present government came to power, outstanding dues of Rs 1.1 billion had been paid to various media houses till March this year.

Durrani said the social security system was in place, but the problem was that the media owners bypassed the rules by showing less than actual number of employees. He said he had asked the journalist organizations to provide list of those who had not received the salaries, but they had not provided any details.

The Secretary Information said two drafts for the projection of journalists bill were prepared and a meeting with Law Ministry officials was due to finalize the one.

Farrukh Habib said that the government has paid the outstanding dues to the media house owners but still the employees were complaining that they were not paid their outstanding salaries. Unfortunately the professional businessmen had dominated the media industry.

Former president of Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal Butt said the non-payment of salaries was part of an overall crisis in the media industry and it should be seen in that perspective. He proposed that a special parliamentary committee should be constituted to sort out the issue once for all.

While taking up the issue of the irresponsible attitude of the ptv management for showing an incomplete map of Pakistan, the committee chairman said the lower staff was being held responsible while the real culprits were being shielded.

He said he had learnt that PEMRA had written a letter to television channels to stop airing indecent content which was complied by the private media but the PTV management refused to follow the directives.

He also issued directives that the list of PTV employees having dual nationality should also be presented in the next meeting.

On the issue of alleged misappropriation of medium wave transmitter funds for Khairpur Mirus, Sindh, the committee asked the management to find out a way for replacement of the exiting transmitter.

The meeting deferred four bills namely The Motion Pictures (Amendment) bill 2020, The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2020, The Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2020 and The Press, Newspapers, news Agencies and Book Registration bill 2020.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Usman Khan Tarakai, Nisar Khan Musa Zai, Akram Cheema, Aftab Alamgir, Syma Nadeem, Javeria Zafar Aheer, Farrukh Habib, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Maiza Hameed, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Nafeesa Shah and Naz Baloch.

Besides PEMRA Chairman Saleem Baig, PTV MD Amer Manzoor, DG Radio Ambreen Jan and senior officials from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and its attached departments were also present in the meeting.