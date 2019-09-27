National Assembly panel resents Pak-PWD performance

National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Friday resented the performance of Pak-PWD and stressed to bring improvements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Friday resented the performance of Pak-PWD and stressed to bring improvements.

The Committee was informed that three projects of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony were being executed by Pak-PWD but none of the projects, including the project of Hajj Complex, Quetta which was started in 2004, could not be completed.

The Committee directed to submit a comprehensive report in this regard so that appropriate action could be taken against the responsible.

The Committee discussed the Hajj arrangements 2019 and over all, showed its satisfaction on the arrangements.

The Committee has appointed a sub-committee to examine the Hajj arrangements and propose suggestions to further improve arrangements for the next Hajj.

Shagufta Jumani, MNA would be the Convener of the sub-committee, whereas, Members National Assembly Chaudhary Faqeer Ahmed, Shahida Akhtar Ali and Saleem Rehman would be the members.

The Committee aimed at improving the Hajj arrangements by collective wisdom and on apolitical spirit.

The Committee examined two bills regarding forced religion conversion.

The first bill was moved by Naveed Aamir Jeeva, MNA, whereas, the second bill was moved by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, MNA.

The Committee referred the bills to the Council of Islamic Ideology for its expert opinion with respect to "Shariah Injunctions".

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of Standing Committee of National Assembly on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Asad Mahmood and attended by Members National Assembly Saleem Rehman, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai, Mujahid Ali, Mohammad Iqbal Khan, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Jamshed Thomas, Saira Bano, Shunila Ruth, Begum Tahira Bokhari, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, Shagufta Jumani, Shahida Akhtar Ali, and Naveed Amir Jeeva, Mover. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony also attended in the meeting.

The secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, joint secretaries and many other senior officers attended the meeting.