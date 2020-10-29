National Assembly passes 2 govt bills, adopts 3 resolutions to extend ordinances

The National Assembly (NA) on Thursday passed two government bills and adopted three resolutions to extend many ordinances

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Assembly (NA) on Thursday passed two government bills and adopted three resolutions to extend many ordinances.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan introduced the Constitution (Twenty-sixth Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Bill, 2020. Both the bills were referred to the relevant committees for deliberations.

The House passed three resolutions to give extension to many ordinances for a period of 120 days with effect from November 4, 2020. These ordinances were titled as the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; the Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and the Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

The House passed the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as reported by the relevant standing committees. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan moved these bills.

Two reports of many standing committees on the Pakistan Single Window Bill, 2020 and the National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2020 were presented in the House.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Rana Tanveer Hussain presented the special report on structural changes to improve the performance of the committee.

The periodical reports of the Standing Committees on Science and Technology and Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony were also presented in the House.

Earlier, the Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan tabled a motion to suspend the question hour of the day for the consideration of government business. The motion was passed and entire government business was taken up by the House.

The entire opposition staged a walkout against the suspension of the question hour. However, they returned to the House after five minutes and attended the proceedings.

After completion of the business, the session was prorogued sine die.