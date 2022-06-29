National Assembly passes 21 supplementary grants worth Rs Rs68.685 bln for FY 2019-20

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday passed 21 supplementary demands for grants for the financial year 2019-20 worth Rs 68,685,851,592 related to various ministries and divisions to meet their excess expenditures.

The House approved the supplementary grants, moved by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha, for the financial year 2019-20.

These demands for grants were related to Airport Security Force; Meteorology; Communication Division; Defence Division; Federal Government Educational Institutions in Cantonments and Garrisons; Defence Services; Defence Production Division; Controller General of Accounts; Estate Offices; Human Rights Division; Civil Armed Forces; Pakistan Rangers; Other Expenditure of Law and Justice Division; Council of Islamic Ideology; District Judiciary, Islamabad Capital Territory; Narcotics Control Division; Pakistan Post Office Department; Pakistan Railways; Frontier Regions; Water Resources Division; Other Loans and Advances by the Federal Government.