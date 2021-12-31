National Assembly passes 61 bills from Jan-Dec 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The National Assembly passed a total of 61 bills between January 2021 and December 2021 which were aimed to ensure legislation for maximum relief to the people.

According to the official sources, the House passed a total of 61 bills during 2021 while a total of 34 bills were passed during 2020.

The bills passed during the year 2021 were the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Protection of Journalists & Media Professionals Bill, 2021; the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Natinal Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Higher education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Higher Education Commission (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Special Technology Zones Authority Act, 2021; the Finance Bill, 2021; the Financial Institutions (Secured Trnasactions) (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021;the Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Gwadar Port Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021; the Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Act, 2021; the National Institute of Health (Re-organization) Bill, 2021; the Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2021; the COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2021; the SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill (Section 4), 2021; the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill (Section 7), 2021; the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2021; the Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Act, 2021; the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2021; the Protection of Communal Properties of Minorities (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2021; the Global Change Impact Studies Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the PAF Air War College Institute Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Psychological Council Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Bill, 2021; the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Transplantation of Human Organs & Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2020; the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2020; the Senate Secretariat Services (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Ibadat International University, Islamabad Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2021; the Al-Karam International Institute Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Bill, 2020; The Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Pakistan Single Window Bill, 2021.

The sources said that a total of 110 bills have been passed during the current PTI's tenure. Talking to APP, a former Secretary of National Assembly said that a good number of legislative proposals have been passed during the last year which is good omen for parliamentary democracy. He said pro-public legislation ensures relief to people and a good effort has been made by the incumbent government during the last one year.

