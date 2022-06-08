UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Passes Assembly Secretariat Employees Amended Bill, 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 11:05 PM

The lower house on Wednesday passed the National Assembly Secretariat Employees (Amendment) Bill, 2022, allowing the speaker to make appointments through open advertisement, after a selection process on the recommendations of the Departmental Selection Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The lower house on Wednesday passed the National Assembly Secretariat Employees (Amendment) Bill, 2022, allowing the speaker to make appointments through open advertisement, after a selection process on the recommendations of the Departmental Selection Committee.

The bill moved by Mehmood Bashir Virk says that the National Assembly is a constitutional body established under the Article 87 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which provides that the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) may by law regulate the recruitment and the conditions of service of persons appointed to the Secretariat staff of either House.

To regulate the recruitment and condition of persons appointed in the National Assembly Secretariat Employees Act, 2018 was passed by the Majlis-e-Shoora which came into force on February 28, 2018 after the assent of the President thereon.

According to the section 6 on the National Assembly Secretariat Employees Act, 2018, initial appointment to the post of BPS 16 to BPS 19 in the National Assembly Secretariat was to be made by the Speaker on recommendations of the Federal Public Service Commission.

However it has been observed that sometimes the FPSC cannot complete the selection process due to various reasons within six months of the requisition of the Secretarial for appointment on posts of BPS 16-19.

Therefore, it is imperative that provision may be made in the National Assembly Employees Act, 2018 that in case of inability of the FPSC to recommend persons for initial appointments to the posts in BPS 16 to BPS 19 within six months of the receipt of the requisition, the speaker may withdraw the requisition form the FPSC and make appointments against such posts through an open advertisement and after a selection process on the recommendation of the Departmental Selection Committee.

Amendment of Section 6, Act VII of 2018 say: " Provided that in case of inability of the FPSC to recommend persons for initial appointment to the Posts in BPS-16 to BPS-19 on the requisition of the National Assembly Secretariat for such appointments within six months of receipt of the requisition, the Speaker may withdraw the requisition from the FPSC and make appointments against such posts through an open advertisement and after a selection process on the commendations of the Departmental Selection Committee."

