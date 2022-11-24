UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Passes Bill To Amend Legal Practitioners Bar Council Act

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2022 | 08:55 PM

The National Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to further amend the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Act, 1973 with a majority vote

The bill was presented by Member National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Dawar who told the NA that former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) had no representation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bar council.

The Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani sought the sense of the house who voted in favor of the bill and consequently the bill was passed.

