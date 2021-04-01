National Assembly passes eight resolutions to extend as many Ordinances

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Assembly on Thursday passed eight supplementary resolutions to extend as many ordinances for a further period of 120 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :National Assembly on Thursday passed eight supplementary resolutions to extend as many ordinances for a further period of 120 days.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan moved a motion to consider the government business which was passed by the House.

Following the passage of this motion, the House passed Ordinances were the Special Technology Zones Authority Ordinance, 2020; the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; the Employees' Old-Age Benefits (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance 2020; the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; the National Institute of Health (Re-organization) Ordinance, 2020.; the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.