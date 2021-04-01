UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Passes Eight Resolutions To Extend As Many Ordinances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:31 PM

National Assembly passes eight resolutions to extend as many Ordinances

National Assembly on Thursday passed eight supplementary resolutions to extend as many ordinances for a further period of 120 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :National Assembly on Thursday passed eight supplementary resolutions to extend as many ordinances for a further period of 120 days.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan moved a motion to consider the government business which was passed by the House.

Following the passage of this motion, the House passed Ordinances were the Special Technology Zones Authority Ordinance, 2020; the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; the Employees' Old-Age Benefits (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance 2020; the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020; the National Institute of Health (Re-organization) Ordinance, 2020.; the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Technology Business Criminals 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Qureshi denies withdrawal of powers from South Pun ..

8 minutes ago

KP govt suspends inter-city public transport for t ..

8 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day p ..

12 minutes ago

OPEC+ to Continue Monthly Meetings Depending on Ma ..

8 minutes ago

Italian Navy Officer Arrested on Espionage Charges ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Fatwa Council reviews Fiqh of fasting

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.