UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Passes Eleven Bills, Refers Four Bills To Joint Sitting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 08, 2022 | 08:06 PM

National Assembly passes eleven bills, refers four bills to joint sitting

National Assembly passed nine private members' and two government bills on Wednesday and referred four bills to joint sitting of parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :National Assembly passed nine private members' and two government bills on Wednesday and referred four bills to joint sitting of parliament.

Sponsored by PPPP lawmakers including Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto and Syed Agha Rafiullah, the House passed the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill, 2022. The House also passed the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Bill, 2022 which was sponsored by Syed Agha Rafiullah.

The House also passed the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which was moved by PML-N MNA Mehnaz Akbar Aziz. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abassi moved two bills which were considered as supplementary agenda in the House. These bills were the National Assembly Secretariat Bill, 2022 and the Diplomatic and Consular Officers (Oath and Fees) (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The House also passed six other private members' bills which were the Islamabad Community Integration Bill, 2020; the Pakistan Courier and Logistics Regulatory Authority Bill, 2019; the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Limitation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The National Assembly referred four bills to the joint sitting of the Parliament for consideration which were the Pakistan Psychological Council Bill, 2021; the Protection of Parents Bill, 2021; the National Information Technology board Bill, 2022 and the Pak University of Engineering and Emerging Technology University Bill, 2022.

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Abdul Qarid Patel thanked the National Assembly for repealing two controversial acts passed by the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Speaking on a point of order in National Assembly, he said the repealing of two black laws including Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Act and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Act were welcome step.Due to the PMDC Act, over 55 percent Sindh seats in medical college remained vacant. While over 18,000 students preferred getting admissions abroad to pursue medical education Another PIMS Act made Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences as a private entity. Certain favorites were getting Rs 01 million, 2 million and Rs 800,000 salaries with the consent of the government.He said the current government was concentrating to show performance and providing optimum facilities to the masses.

The House also referred four private members' bills to the relevant committees for further consideration. These bills were the National University for Security Sciences, Islamabad Bill, 2022; the Pak China Gwadar University, Lahore Bill, 2022; the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Smart Institute of Sciences and Technology Bill, 2022.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Education Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China Parliament Gwadar Criminals 2020 Pakistan Medical And Dental Council National University Government Million

Recent Stories

Marriyum inaugurates PTV Films, PTVFlix

Marriyum inaugurates PTV Films, PTVFlix

28 seconds ago
 ANF seizes 3546.783 kg drugs; arrests 44 in 56 ope ..

ANF seizes 3546.783 kg drugs; arrests 44 in 56 operations

31 seconds ago
 Hot, dry weather predict for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather predict for Balochistan

32 seconds ago
 COAS expresses satisfaction over progress of Opera ..

COAS expresses satisfaction over progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, lauds it' ..

34 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz inaugurates price das ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz inaugurates price dashboard for commodities' online ..

5 minutes ago
 Bestway Cement donates 50 ceiling fans for jail's ..

Bestway Cement donates 50 ceiling fans for jail's inmates

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.