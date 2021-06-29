UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Passes Finance Bill After Lengthy Discussion

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:37 PM

National Assembly passes finance bill after lengthy discussion

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Finance Bill, 2021-22 after lengthy debate of five hour ten minute over the budget

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Finance Bill, 2021-22 after lengthy debate of five hour ten minute over the budget.

Budget session was quite exhaustive as 244 members from the treasury and the opposition benches participated in general discussion on the Budget and consumed sixty-nine hours five minutes.

Additional sixteen hours five minutes were given to opposition members for discussion on the budget while thirteen hours to the government members in excess of the time allotted to them.

In addition to this, sixteen hours ten minutes were consumed on demands for grants and cut-motions.

One hour and twenty minutes consumed on Senate recommendations. One hour and ten minutes were given for discussion on charged expenditure. Almostninety-three hours have been given to the budget. More time will be given to supplementary budget on June 30.

This is a record time so far given to any financial bill which shows seriousness of the members of parliament towards parliamentary oversight and their constitutional responsibility in this regard.\932

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Parliament Budget June From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

DHA begins vaccinating pregnant women against COVI ..

10 minutes ago

Corona vaccination certificate mandatory at hospit ..

3 minutes ago

WTO Highlights Continued Disparity in Vaccine Acce ..

3 minutes ago

Call to provide inheritance rights to women

3 minutes ago

Four killed, six injured in Landikotal blast

19 minutes ago

American Rescue Act Makes Record Payout of $390Bln ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.