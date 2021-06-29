National Assembly passes finance bill after lengthy discussion

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Finance Bill, 2021-22 after lengthy debate of five hour ten minute over the budget

Budget session was quite exhaustive as 244 members from the treasury and the opposition benches participated in general discussion on the Budget and consumed sixty-nine hours five minutes.

Additional sixteen hours five minutes were given to opposition members for discussion on the budget while thirteen hours to the government members in excess of the time allotted to them.

In addition to this, sixteen hours ten minutes were consumed on demands for grants and cut-motions.

One hour and twenty minutes consumed on Senate recommendations. One hour and ten minutes were given for discussion on charged expenditure. Almostninety-three hours have been given to the budget. More time will be given to supplementary budget on June 30.

This is a record time so far given to any financial bill which shows seriousness of the members of parliament towards parliamentary oversight and their constitutional responsibility in this regard.\932