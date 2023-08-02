National Assembly passes five government and seven private members' bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday addressed its legislative agenda and passed five government and seven private members' bills considered as supplementary agenda.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi moved the Gas (Theft Control and Recovery) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which was passed by the House.

Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri moved the Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Apostille Bill, 2023 which were passed by the House.

The House passed a motion to refer the Trade Organization Bill, 2023 to the joint sitting of Parliament.

A report of Standing Committee on Interior on the Federal Prosecution Service Bill, 2023 was presented in the House.

Moved by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb, the House passed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Press Council of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2023 along with amendments.

Both bills were presented for the third reading in the House after presentation of the reports by the Standing Committee on them.

The House also took up private members' agenda after passing a motion and approved seven private members' bills which were the Akhuwat Institute Kasur Bill, 2023; the Quaid-e-Azam Institute of Management Sciences, Sargodha Bill, 2023; the Islamabad University of Health Sciences and Emerging Technologies, Islamabad Bill, 2023; the Falcon University of Sciences and Technology Bill, 2023; the King's Institute of Higher education Bill, 2023; the Monarch Institute Bill, 2023 and the Public Institute of Science, Arts and Technology Bill, 2023.