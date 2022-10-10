UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Passes Four Bills

October 10, 2022

The National Assembly on Monday passed four legislative proposals and left two calling attention notices unaddressed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Monday passed four legislative proposals and left two calling attention notices unaddressed.

Three bills appearing on the agenda were passed which included the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Industrial Relations (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

However, a bill the Smart Institute of Sciences and Technology Bill, 2022 was considered as supplementary agenda which was also passed by the House.

The House did not consider two calling attention notices appearing on `Orders of the Day'.

