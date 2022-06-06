National Assembly passes four bills including establishment of Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Assembly on Monday passed four bills, including the establishment of National Rahamatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority with certain amendments after clause by clause reading with majority votes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Monday passed four bills, including the establishment of National Rahamatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority with certain amendments after clause by clause reading with majority votes.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, on behalf of Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain, moved the National Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority Bill-2022 as reported by the standing committee concerned that was unanimously passed after incorporating certain amendments introduced by legislators, including Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani and Dr Shazia Sbia Aslam Soomro.

The House approved substituting the expression "Rahmatul-Lil-Aalameen" with "Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin".

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the legislation, it is aimed at establishing a National Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen Authority to undertake several interventions to promote Seerat research and lessons from it 'for positive' changes in Pakistani society and provide factual narrative about the lift of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The bill will help promote research on Seerat, guide young generation on key humanistic elements of the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life, review, consolidate and support international literature and narrative around Seerat.

It will build linkages with provincial governments and prominent institutions and prominent institutions working on Seerat, promote Seerat chairs in higher education institutions, and formulate strategies and frameworks for organizing impactful events to promote lessons of Seerat-ul-Tayyabba.

The House also okayed the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Bill-2022 after clause by clause reading, which was moved by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha.

The bill focuses on governance and operations of the state-owned enterprises to ensure quality of service delivery and the fiscal discipline, besides good governance and accountability.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi moved the Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on behalf of Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry that was passed with majority vote after clause by clause reading.

The House also passed the National Highways Safety (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that was moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on behalf of Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry.