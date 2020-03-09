National Assembly passes four government bills

The National Assembly passed four government bills on Monday and witnessed presentation of an Ordinance and a report of Standing Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The National Assembly passed four government bills on Monday and witnessed presentation of an Ordinance and a report of Standing Committee.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Ali Bukhari moved the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2020 which was passed by the House after clause by clause reading. The bill also passed by the Senate along with amendments aims to establish a Legal Aid and Justice Authority.

Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah tabled the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which was also passed by the House after clause by clause reading.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan laid the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019. On behalf of Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, a member of the Committee Sher Akbar Khan presented report on the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi moved the Tax Laws (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 which was also passed after clause by clause reading. He also presented the Mid-Year Budget Review Report for the Financial Year 2019-20.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul moved a motion for introduction of the Geographical Indications (Registration and Protection) Bill, 2020. The opposition insisted to refer it to the committee and later one of the opposition MNA from PPPP Abdul Qadir Patel pointed out the quorum on the same issue.

The quorum was found complete upon counting and the House later passed the the Geographical Indications (Registration and Protection) Bill, 2020 after voice voting.

The House was adjourned to meet again on March 10, 2020 (Tuesday) at 1600 hours.