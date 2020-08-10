National Assembly passes motion to adopt reports of PAC

The National Assembly on Monday passed a motion to adopt the reports of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) from 1985 to 2010

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Monday passed a motion to adopt the reports of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) from 1985 to 2010.

Chairman PAC Rana Tanveer Hussain moved the motion to adopt the reports of PAC from 1985 to 2010 which was passed the House.

Chairman Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sheikh Fayyaz Uddin presented the reports of the Committee on the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020]. (Sections 6, 11EE, 11J, 11N, 11O, 11OO, 11Q, 19 and 21EE).

Chairman Standing Committee on Interior Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz presented the report of the Committee on the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Chairman Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue Faiz Ullah presented the reports of the Committee on the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020.