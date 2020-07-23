National Assembly passes motion to constitute committee to look into pending legislative business

National Assembly on Thursday passed a motion to constitute a parliamentary committee to make recommendations to the National Assembly and Senate regarding legislative business pending with the standing committees of both the houses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :National Assembly on Thursday passed a motion to constitute a parliamentary committee to make recommendations to the National Assembly and Senate regarding legislative business pending with the standing committees of both the houses.

The motion to constitute committee was moved by the Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan who said the Speaker may be authorized to constitute a parliamentary committee with the consultation of Chairman Senate for making recommendations to National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan regarding legislative business pending before both the houses.

The committee will comprise 24 members from government and opposition in proportion to the representation in National Assembly and Senate.

The Speaker will have the authority to make any change if required in the committee.