National Assembly Passes Motion To Constitute Select Committee To Look Into Private Members Bills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 08:53 PM

National Assembly passes motion to constitute select committee to look into private members bills

National Assembly on Wednesday passed a motion to constitute a select committee to consider the private members bills referred by the house on August 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :National Assembly on Wednesday passed a motion to constitute a select committee to consider the private members bills referred by the house on August 11.

The motion to constitute committee was moved by the State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad who said the Speaker may be authorized to constitute a committee to consider the private members bills referred to it.

The Speaker will have the authority to make any change if required in the committee.

More Stories From Pakistan

