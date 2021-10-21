National Assembly passes motions for consideration of 15 bills in joint sitting, extends two ordinances

(@FahadShabbir)

National Assembly on Thursday passed 15 motions for consideration of as many bills in the joint sitting of the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :National Assembly on Thursday passed 15 motions for consideration of as many bills in the joint sitting of the parliament.

The bills referred to the joint sitting after passage of these motions included the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Section 4); the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Section 7); the National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2021; the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Gwadar Port Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Three ordinances were also laid in the House which were the Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021; the Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

The House adopted two resolutions granting extension to as many ordinances for a further period of 120 days with effect from November 3, 2021.

These ordinances included the Pakistan Civil Aviation Ordinance, 2021 and the Pakistan Airports Authority Ordinance, 2021.

Eights reports of various standing committees on as many bills were also presented in the House.

The legislative proposals on which reports were presented included the Employees' Old-Age Benefits (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021; the Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill, 2021.