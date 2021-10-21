UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Passes Motions For Consideration Of 15 Bills In Joint Sitting, Extends Two Ordinances

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 07:51 PM

National Assembly passes motions for consideration of 15 bills in joint sitting, extends two ordinances

National Assembly on Thursday passed 15 motions for consideration of as many bills in the joint sitting of the parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :National Assembly on Thursday passed 15 motions for consideration of as many bills in the joint sitting of the parliament.

The bills referred to the joint sitting after passage of these motions included the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Section 4); the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Section 7); the National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2021; the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Gwadar Port Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Three ordinances were also laid in the House which were the Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021; the Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

The House adopted two resolutions granting extension to as many ordinances for a further period of 120 days with effect from November 3, 2021.

These ordinances included the Pakistan Civil Aviation Ordinance, 2021 and the Pakistan Airports Authority Ordinance, 2021.

Eights reports of various standing committees on as many bills were also presented in the House.

The legislative proposals on which reports were presented included the Employees' Old-Age Benefits (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021; the Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill, 2021.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Water Parliament Gwadar November Women Muslim Family Media From Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed officially inaugurates Ain Duba ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed officially inaugurates Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and t ..

7 minutes ago
 Latvia Revokes License of Rebroadcaster of Russia' ..

Latvia Revokes License of Rebroadcaster of Russia's Channel One

31 seconds ago
 Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized trainin ..

Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized training workshop for teachers

33 seconds ago
 Chief Minister pays tributes to martyred security ..

Chief Minister pays tributes to martyred security personnel

3 minutes ago
 Food items supply at fixed rates top priority: Mia ..

Food items supply at fixed rates top priority: Mian Aslam Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Mayor Sets Non-Working Days From October 28 ..

Moscow Mayor Sets Non-Working Days From October 28 - November 7 Due to COVID-19

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.