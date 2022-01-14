National Assembly passes NMIP Bill pending since 1997

The National Metrology Institute of Pakistan (NMIP) Bill, pending since 1997 has been passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan under the leadership of Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Metrology Institute of Pakistan (NMIP) Bill, pending since 1997 has been passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan under the leadership of Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz.

According to the series of tweets from the Ministry of Science and Technology, the NMIP Bill has been passed in-line with requirements of UNIDO and National Quality Policy and International Standards.

"The team at the Ministry of Science and Technology under the leadership of Senator Shibli Faraz is proud to announce that the Bill on NMIP has been passed by the National Assembly of Pakistan after 24 years!" "Quality culture hinges on parameters of Metrology, Standards, Testing and Accreditation in every country," it said.

In Pakistan, there is a need to protect consumer's rights, quality of products and services and meet the World Trade Organization (WTO) regulatory needs of trading partners to safeguard our nation's interests", the tweets said.

Meanwhile in his tweet, Senator Shibli Faraz said how unfortunate that the Bill on the National Metrology Institute of Pakistan was pending since 1997.

"It is successfully passed after almost 24 years! Extremely grateful to everyone who supported this".