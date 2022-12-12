UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bill 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2022 | 11:43 PM

National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bill 2022

The National Assembly (NA) on Monday unanimously approved the passage of The Petroleum (Amendment) Bill 2022 to stop illegal sale of petroleum products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Assembly (NA) on Monday unanimously approved the passage of The Petroleum (Amendment) Bill 2022 to stop illegal sale of petroleum products.

Moved by Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum, Chaudhry Hamid Hameed, the House passed after taking clause by clause. With an amendment the illegal imports, transports, stores , sales produce, refine or blends any petroleum has been made punishable besides extending fine up to Rs 5 million.

According to statement of objects and reasons, the amendment has substituted the word "Federal Government with appropriate authority as per the cabinet direction in light of the definition of "Federal Government by Supreme Court decision vide PLD, 2016.

Revised the fee structure as per the directions of 'Lahore High Court dated 07 -07 -2017.

A new sub-section has been added to create provision for punishment for those responsible for accidents in which loss of human life or serious injury to persons occur.

Inserted the word "Sale'! in certain Sections of the Act as per the comparative list to stop illegal sale of Petroleum Products.

Petroleum Products have been classified as per the international standards.

The definition of 'Sale", "OMC" and' Dealer are added to avoid confusion. The term "Gallon " and 'Fahrenheit'' in certain sections have been replaced with the terms "Liter" and "Centigrade' respectively as per the international standards.

Inserted the list of authorized testing officers with respect to their expertise. A new sub-section has been added to create provision for punishment of those responsible for accidents in which loss of human life or serious injury to persons occur.

The concept of "Magistrate' has been substituted with "Judicial Magistrate" and "Deputy Commissioner in Section 25 and 27 of the Act,respectively to fulfil the core purpose of these sections and to avoidconfusion.

Related Topics

National Assembly Supreme Court Lahore High Court Fine Sale 2016 Government Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic T ..

European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic Third Countries' for Corruption ..

19 seconds ago
 New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency ..

New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency Amid Homelessness Crisis

2 minutes ago
 PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandi ..

PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandists', says Marriyum

4 minutes ago
 Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continue ..

Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continues

4 minutes ago
 Dinamo Zagreb -- cradle of Croatia's World Cup tea ..

Dinamo Zagreb -- cradle of Croatia's World Cup team

4 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Only Sending Material to Ukraine Wor ..

Biden Says US Only Sending Material to Ukraine Worth Billions of Dollars, Not Tr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.