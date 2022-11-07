UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Passes Resolution Against Arrest Of Dost Muhammad Mazari

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 07:50 PM

The National Assembly (NA) Monday passed a resolution against the arrest of a sitting legislator's nephew hailing from the opposition benches in a fake case by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The National Assembly (NA) Monday passed a resolution against the arrest of a sitting legislator's nephew hailing from the opposition benches in a fake case by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment.

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, after suspending the rules of the lower house of parliament, allowed the respective member Fayyaz-ud-Din to present the resolution on the request of Minister for Law and Justice Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

The resolution condemned the arrest of former Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari in an alleged land encroachment case.

The disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member of the provincial assembly (MPA) was arrested when he was visiting his ailing grandfather former caretaker Prime Minister Balakh Sher Mazari at a private hospital.

The resolution urged the Punjab government to release the respective MPA on an immediate basis as he is framed in a fabricated case for the political victimization.

