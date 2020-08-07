UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Passes Resolution To Pay Tribute To Late Syed Iftikharul Hasan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:17 PM

National Assembly passes resolution to pay tribute to late Syed Iftikharul Hasan

The National Assembly on Friday passed a unanimous resolution to condole the death of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz lawmaker Syed Iftikharul Hasan Shah and paid tributes to his service and loyalty with the party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Friday passed a unanimous resolution to condole the death of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz lawmaker Syed Iftikharul Hasan Shah and paid tributes to his service and loyalty with the party.

The resolution was moved by the Murtaza Javeed Abbasi.

The resolution said that the house paid tributes to political and social services of late Syed Iftikharul Hasan member national assembly from NA-75 Sialkot.

The resolution paid tributes to service, role and loyalty of Syed Iftikharul Hasan for his party. The House in the resolution also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

The parliamentarians' lauded contributions of Syed Iftikharul Hasan said that his services for democracy, parliament and the country would be remembered forever.

Soon after the start of the house proceeding, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said, "Today I am very sad due to death of our honorable member National Assembly Iftikharul Hassan as he was a valuable member of this house whose contribution for the strengthening of Parliament will be remembered." He said that as per the tradition, the house would not take up the regular agenda.

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khawaja Asif while paying tributes to Syed Iftikharul Hasan said, he was belonging to a religious family and had a great respect in the area.

He said that Syed Iftikharul Hasan started politics in 1965 and was never defeated in any election. "Iftikharul Hasan was friend of mine from the last 30 years," he added.

Malik Amir Dogar also paid tributes to Iftikharul Hasan and said that he had become a member of Provincial Assembly in 1985 with his father.

He said that he had been elected member of provincial assembly four time and member of National Assembly five time.

"The popularity of the Syed Iftikharul Hassan can be judged that he was never defeated in any election," he added.

Sheikh Rohale Asghar said that his service for the party would be remembered.

Syed Iftikharul Hasan was a humble man, he added.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that he had a relation of respect and love and affection with Syed Iftikharul Hasan.

He asked the parliamentarians to respect each others.

Riaz Hussain Pirzada said that Syed Iftikharul Hasan was a seasoned politician and earned good name due to his work for the local people.

Member Pakistan Peoples Party, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that Syed Iftikharul Hasan was a man of principle.

He said his services for his areas would be remembered.

He said that death of Syed Iftikharul Hasan was a great loss to his party and said he would be remembered long for his services for the party.

Adviser to Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan while paid tributes to Syed Iftikharul Hasan said that he had telephoned to his son and express grief and sorrow over the death of Syed Iftikharul Hasan on behalf of his party and leader of the House in the National Assembly .

Earlier on the request of Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasi, Han Suri Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali offered fateha for the departed soul of Syed Iftikharul Hasan.

Related Topics

Election Resolution National Assembly Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Babar Awan Parliament Democracy Provincial Assembly Khawaja Asif Man Sialkot Pakistan Peoples Party Family From Love Sad

Recent Stories

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

6 minutes ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

9 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 61,978 addition ..

21 minutes ago

Pope Francis names six women to Vatican economic c ..

24 seconds ago

IHC forms larger bench for hearing of Kulbhushan J ..

44 minutes ago

Japan's Nippon Steel Appeals S. Korea's Court Orde ..

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.