National Assembly passes resolution to pay tribute to late Syed Iftikharul Hasan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Friday passed a unanimous resolution to condole the death of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz lawmaker Syed Iftikharul Hasan Shah and paid tributes to his service and loyalty with the party.

The resolution was moved by the Murtaza Javeed Abbasi.

The resolution said that the house paid tributes to political and social services of late Syed Iftikharul Hasan member national assembly from NA-75 Sialkot.

The resolution paid tributes to service, role and loyalty of Syed Iftikharul Hasan for his party. The House in the resolution also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

The parliamentarians' lauded contributions of Syed Iftikharul Hasan said that his services for democracy, parliament and the country would be remembered forever.

Soon after the start of the house proceeding, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said, "Today I am very sad due to death of our honorable member National Assembly Iftikharul Hassan as he was a valuable member of this house whose contribution for the strengthening of Parliament will be remembered." He said that as per the tradition, the house would not take up the regular agenda.

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khawaja Asif while paying tributes to Syed Iftikharul Hasan said, he was belonging to a religious family and had a great respect in the area.

He said that Syed Iftikharul Hasan started politics in 1965 and was never defeated in any election. "Iftikharul Hasan was friend of mine from the last 30 years," he added.

Malik Amir Dogar also paid tributes to Iftikharul Hasan and said that he had become a member of Provincial Assembly in 1985 with his father.

He said that he had been elected member of provincial assembly four time and member of National Assembly five time.

"The popularity of the Syed Iftikharul Hassan can be judged that he was never defeated in any election," he added.

Sheikh Rohale Asghar said that his service for the party would be remembered.

Syed Iftikharul Hasan was a humble man, he added.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that he had a relation of respect and love and affection with Syed Iftikharul Hasan.

He asked the parliamentarians to respect each others.

Riaz Hussain Pirzada said that Syed Iftikharul Hasan was a seasoned politician and earned good name due to his work for the local people.

Member Pakistan Peoples Party, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that Syed Iftikharul Hasan was a man of principle.

He said his services for his areas would be remembered.

He said that death of Syed Iftikharul Hasan was a great loss to his party and said he would be remembered long for his services for the party.

Adviser to Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan while paid tributes to Syed Iftikharul Hasan said that he had telephoned to his son and express grief and sorrow over the death of Syed Iftikharul Hasan on behalf of his party and leader of the House in the National Assembly .

Earlier on the request of Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasi, Han Suri Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali offered fateha for the departed soul of Syed Iftikharul Hasan.