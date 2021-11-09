UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Passes Seven Govt. Bill

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Monday passed seven government bills and witnessed presentation of two ordinances as well.

Minister for Law and Justice Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem presented the National Accountability (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and the National Accountability (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 in the House.

The House passed seven bills including the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021; the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, a member of the committee Faheem Khan presented report on the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The House passed two motions under sub-rule (7) of rule 154 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007. These motions were about referring two bills including the Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2021 and the COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2021 to the joint sitting of the Parliament.

The House was adjourned to meet again on November 9, 2021 (Tuesday) at 05:00 pm.

