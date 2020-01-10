National Assembly passes six government bills

The National Assembly on Friday passed six government bills and passed a motion to withdraw the decision of National Assembly on November 7, 2019 about consideration and passage of six bills promulgated as Ordinances and later presented in the House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Friday passed six government bills and passed a motion to withdraw the decision of National Assembly on November 7, 2019 about consideration and passage of six bills promulgated as Ordinances and later presented in the House.

Tabled by Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, the House passed the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill 2019 and the ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill, 2018. The reports of the Standing Committee on these bills were presented in the previous sitting and the House passed a motion for immediate consideration of these bills and proceeded to the clause-by-clause consideration and subsequently to the passage of these bills.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan moved a motion after consensus between treasury and opposition benches to withdraw the decision of National Assembly on November 7, 2019 about consideration and passage of six bills promulgated as Ordinances and later presented in the House.

The House passed this motion and the bills withdrawn by the House included the Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill, 2019; the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2019; the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Bill, 2019; the Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Bill, 2019; the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The minister Ali Muhammad Khan also read out the agreement between government and opposition after the latter objected on legislation through Ordinances. Following objections of the opposition, the identical bills were re-introduced in the House and were forwarded to Standing Committee on Law and Justice for recommendations.

Later, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Ali Bokhari tabled four of these bills as reported by Standing Committee. The House passed these bills following recommendations of the committee which were the Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill, 2019; the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2019; the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Bill, 2019 and the Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Bill, 2019.

After taking up most of the agenda, the Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned the House to meet again on January 13, 2020 (Monday) at 4 p.m.