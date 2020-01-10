UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Passes Six Government Bills

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:20 PM

National Assembly passes six government bills

The National Assembly on Friday passed six government bills and passed a motion to withdraw the decision of National Assembly on November 7, 2019 about consideration and passage of six bills promulgated as Ordinances and later presented in the House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Friday passed six government bills and passed a motion to withdraw the decision of National Assembly on November 7, 2019 about consideration and passage of six bills promulgated as Ordinances and later presented in the House.

Tabled by Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, the House passed the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill 2019 and the ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill, 2018. The reports of the Standing Committee on these bills were presented in the previous sitting and the House passed a motion for immediate consideration of these bills and proceeded to the clause-by-clause consideration and subsequently to the passage of these bills.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan moved a motion after consensus between treasury and opposition benches to withdraw the decision of National Assembly on November 7, 2019 about consideration and passage of six bills promulgated as Ordinances and later presented in the House.

The House passed this motion and the bills withdrawn by the House included the Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill, 2019; the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2019; the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Bill, 2019; the Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Bill, 2019; the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The minister Ali Muhammad Khan also read out the agreement between government and opposition after the latter objected on legislation through Ordinances. Following objections of the opposition, the identical bills were re-introduced in the House and were forwarded to Standing Committee on Law and Justice for recommendations.

Later, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Ali Bokhari tabled four of these bills as reported by Standing Committee. The House passed these bills following recommendations of the committee which were the Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill, 2019; the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill, 2019; the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Bill, 2019 and the Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Bill, 2019.

After taking up most of the agenda, the Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned the House to meet again on January 13, 2020 (Monday) at 4 p.m.

Related Topics

National Assembly Alert Superior January November Women 2018 2019 2020 Government Agreement Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Police arrest 20 suspects in Bahawalpur

4 minutes ago

Golf: Hong Kong open scores

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates state-of-the ..

10 minutes ago

National Assembly passes Zainab Alert Bill on seco ..

8 minutes ago

Turkish Foreign, Defense Ministers to Visit Moscow ..

8 minutes ago

Railway trips to top 11 mln Friday as Spring Festi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.