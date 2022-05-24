National Assembly passes [The International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology Bill, 2021]

The National Assembly here on Tuesday passed (The International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology Bill, 2021) with majority votes after its clause by clause reading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The National Assembly here on Tuesday passed (The International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology Bill, 2021) with majority votes after its clause by clause reading.

The bill was moved by Romina Khurhseed Alim.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons:- The purpose and objects of the establishment of the institute is to disseminate knowledge and technology and to provide education, training and research.

Further, industry and the relevant organization or institutions to promote public private partnership, innovation and research, development, industrialization for the purpose of education, training and development shall be made.

The institute shall be opened to all persons of either gender and of whatever religion, race, creed, class, colour or domicile who qualify for the admissions as set forth in the rules and regulations and the criteria and the policy maintained by the body.