UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Passes [The International Institute Of Science, Arts And Technology Bill, 2021]

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2022 | 07:39 PM

National Assembly passes [The International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology Bill, 2021]

The National Assembly here on Tuesday passed (The International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology Bill, 2021) with majority votes after its clause by clause reading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The National Assembly here on Tuesday passed (The International Institute of Science, Arts and Technology Bill, 2021) with majority votes after its clause by clause reading.

The bill was moved by Romina Khurhseed Alim.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons:- The purpose and objects of the establishment of the institute is to disseminate knowledge and technology and to provide education, training and research.

Further, industry and the relevant organization or institutions to promote public private partnership, innovation and research, development, industrialization for the purpose of education, training and development shall be made.

The institute shall be opened to all persons of either gender and of whatever religion, race, creed, class, colour or domicile who qualify for the admissions as set forth in the rules and regulations and the criteria and the policy maintained by the body.

Related Topics

National Assembly Technology Education Reading All Industry Race

Recent Stories

Excise dept checks over 21,000 vehicles during roa ..

Excise dept checks over 21,000 vehicles during road checking campaign , collect ..

2 minutes ago
 Three Turkish Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured in Operat ..

Three Turkish Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured in Operation in Northern Iraq - Defense ..

2 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country: ..

Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

2 minutes ago
 DC reviews steps to control fire in mountain range ..

DC reviews steps to control fire in mountain ranges of Koh-e-Suleman

2 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz asks govt not to stop Imran Khan

Maryam Nawaz asks govt not to stop Imran Khan

26 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court instructs police to assist Sh ..

Islamabad High Court instructs police to assist Sheikh Rasheed for reaching cour ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.