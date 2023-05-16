National Assembly passes three bills, refers two bills to committees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday passed three private members' bills and referred two legislative proposals to relevant standing committees.

Three bills passed by the House included the Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill, 2023; the National University for Security Sciences, Islamabad Bill, 2022 and the National Excellence Institute Bill, 2023.

The House witnessed introduction of two other bills including the Askari Institute of Higher education Bill, 2023 and The Metropolitan International Institute of Science and Technology Bill, 2023. Both of these bills were referred to the relevant committees for further deliberations.

Four other bills on the agenda were deferred which were the Chairman and Speaker (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Bahria University (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the National school of Public Policy (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Islamabad International University Bill, 2023 and the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The House did not consider two bills, five resolutions, four motions under Rule 259, a report of Standing Committee and an amendment in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly, 2007. The House was adjourned to meet again on May 23, 2023 (Tuesday) at 12 p.m.