National Assembly passes three Govt. Bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Monday passed three government bills amid protest by the opposition lawmakers and referred two legislative proposals to the relevant standing committees.

The House passed three government bills including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Bill, 2020, the Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Pakistan Single Window Bill, 2020.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan introduced two government bills which were referred to the relevant committee for consideration. These bills were the National Metrology Institute of Pakistan Bill, 2021 and the Pakistan Ordnance Factories board (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs also laid the Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Ordinance, 2020; the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance, 2020 and an authenticated copy of the Address of the President to the Parliament assembled together on August 20, 2020.

Later, he also moved a motion of thanks to the President.

A Calling Attention Notice was deferred on the request of relevant minister which was regarding subletting of government houses by allottees in sectors G-6, G-7 and G-8, Islamabad.

The Opposition lawmakers protested during the process of passage of the bills. National Assembly Speaker Aasad Qaisar asked them to speak on the bill if they wanted but none spoke on it. Only PPPP lawmaker Syed Naveed Qamar asked the Speaker to take the agenda of the opposition.

Later, the speaker adjourned the House meet again on February 2,2021 (Tuesday) at 4:00 p.m.