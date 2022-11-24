UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Passes Three Important Bills

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 09:45 PM

The National Assembly on Thursday passed three different bills pertaining to the amendments in Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Act, 1973, The Access to the Media (Deaf) Persons Bill, 2022) and The International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Sciences Bill, 2022

Member National Assembly (MNA) Mohsin Dawar submitted that former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) had no representation in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bar council. Through this bill, the legal fraternity will have representation in the bar council.

MNA Wajiha Qamar presenting the bill to ensure access to media to persons in all matters of public importance through Pakistan Sign Language (The Access to the Media (Deaf) Persons Bill, 2022), as passed by the Senate, be taken into consideration, requested the speaker to pass the bill as it was passed by the senate of Pakistan also.

MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhel presented a bill for the establishment of the International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Sciences (The International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Sciences Bill, 2022).

He informed the house that the concerned standing committee after deliberations has sent the bill to NA for consideration.

The deputy speaker Zahid Akram Durrani sought the sense of the House who voted in favor of the bill and consequently the bill was passed.

