National Assembly Passes Two Government Bills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:54 AM

The National Assembly on Wednesday passed two government bills and witnessed presentation of a motion of thanks to President for his address to Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday passed two government bills and witnessed presentation of a motion of thanks to President for his address to Parliament.

Two bills passed by the House were the Higher education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Higher Education Commission (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021.

These bills were moved by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan moved the motion that this House expresses its deep gratitude to the President of Pakistan for his address to both Houses assembled together on 13th of the last month.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari seconded the motion.

