National Assembly Passes Two Govt Bills, Adopts Three Resolutions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Friday passed two government resolutions and adopted three resolutions seeking extension of as many ordinances.

The House adopted three resolutions seeking 120-day extension to as many ordinances including the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021; the Higher education Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and the Higher Education Commission (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

The House passed two government bills including the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2021 and the Special Technology Zones Authority Bill, 2021.

Earlier, Chairperson Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat Kishwer Zehra presented report on the Special Technology Zones Authority Bill, 2021.

